KERENS -- After a two-year hiatus, the Kerens Bobcats rumble back into the playoffs, hungry to make waves against one of the toughest teams in the state in their division when they face No. 3-ranked Crawford at 7:30 Friday night at Waco Midway Stadium in the bi-district round of the 2A DI playoffs.
The Bobcats stumbled through a tough non-district schedule before defeating Itasca in their first district game, then got hot defeating Italy and Cross Roads in the final two weeks of the season earning the final playoff spot.
The Bobcats are young, with only four seniors, and have grown up as the season progressed. With being young, the Bobcats have had their growing pains, struggling at times, but have steadily improved and put it all together the last couple of weeks, clicking in all three phases of the game.
Speaking with Kerens coach Ted Patton, he said, “We have emphasized playing complimentary football with all three phases working together like scoring after the defense has a takeaway. Over this stretch, it really has come together for all three phases.”
For most of the season, the Bobcats had no problem scoring with their weapons at the skill positions but struggled on defense. The last two weeks, the defense has been the story, playing well, giving up only a touchdown in each of the games. Patrick Crabtree has been a force from his defensive tackle position. He has a high motor and is the only senior who has been in the system all four years. James Easley and Braden May have also been solid for the Bobcats on defense.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Bobcats have weapons galore at the skill positions with a trio of sophomores. Nehemiah Massey, Muzik Gunnell, and Mykel Lattimore are talented and are difference-makers that other teams must take into account. One bright spot for the Bobcats has been Lane Lynch, who improved as the season has gone on to where they have been able to add wrinkles and layers to the offense to take advantage of their talented skill players.
By earning the final playoff spot, Kerens earned the opportunity to face off against the number three ranked team in the state, the Crawford Pirates. The Pirates are undefeated and have been nothing short of amazing this season scoring averaging 43.7 points while giving up an average of 3.9 points per game including six shutouts.
One of the things that makes Crawford special is how they are a veteran team. They have 27 upperclassmen including 13 seniors whereas Kerens suits up only 22 players including four seniors.
Speaking with coach Patton on Crawford, he said, “We must limit mistakes to give ourselves a chance. We are going to have to give everything we have on every play, but if we can limit mistakes and take advantage of opportunities, it will give us a chance.
Speaking about his players, coach Patton said, “I am proud of our players, how they have grown and how they responded when they had to. They took the challenge and were able to pull through and come up with big plays and big wins when their backs were up against the wall.”
The teams face off Friday night at 7:30 at Waco Midway stadium in Waco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.