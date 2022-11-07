Here's a look at the playoff schedule for the three Golden Circle football teams that made it to the postseason.
Bi-District Playoff Schedule
Thursday
3A DII Bi-District Playoffs
Blooming Grove vs. Bells
7 p.m.
at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Friday
Class 2A DII Bi-District Playoffs
Dawson vs. Maud
7 p.m. at Arp
Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium
Class 3A DII Bi-District Playoffs
Kerens vs. Crawford
7:30 p.m. at Waco Midway Stadium
