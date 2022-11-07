Football stock.jpg

Here's a look at the playoff schedule for the three Golden Circle football teams that made it to the postseason.

Bi-District Playoff Schedule

Thursday

3A DII Bi-District Playoffs

Blooming Grove vs. Bells

7 p.m.

at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Friday

Class 2A DII Bi-District Playoffs

Dawson vs. Maud

7 p.m. at Arp

Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium

Class 3A DII Bi-District Playoffs

Kerens vs. Crawford

7:30 p.m. at Waco Midway Stadium

