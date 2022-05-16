Kerens Region Quarterfinal Champs

Kerens Region Quarterfinal Champs

Here's this week's Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedule (CORRECTED FROM EARLIER)

Softball

Class 2A Region Semifinals

Kerens vs Groveton

(Best of three series)

All games at Whitehouse

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 5 p.m. and (if needed) 7 p.m.

Baseball

5A Region Quarterfinals

Corsicana vs. Forney

One game

At Dallas Jesuit

Thursday 7 p.m.

Region 1A Quarterfinals

Hubbard vs. Abbott

Best of three series

At West

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday (if needed) at 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you