Here's this week's Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedule (CORRECTED FROM EARLIER)
Softball
Class 2A Region Semifinals
Kerens vs Groveton
(Best of three series)
All games at Whitehouse
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 5 p.m. and (if needed) 7 p.m.
Baseball
5A Region Quarterfinals
Corsicana vs. Forney
One game
At Dallas Jesuit
Thursday 7 p.m.
Region 1A Quarterfinals
Hubbard vs. Abbott
Best of three series
At West
Thursday at 7 p.m.
Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday (if needed) at 3 p.m.
