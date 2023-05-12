LONGVIEW -- 5-4!!!
Write it down ...
Say it out loud!
It's a score that is now part of Tiger Lore, a piece of history that seemed to come out of nowhere, but was actually born and raised in the hearts of a Corsicana Tiger team that started the season young and inexperienced and is still alive today much, much older and wiser after pulling off one of the most dramatic and improbable comebacks in Tiger history.
5-4!
Sounds great and feels even better for Heath Autrey's no-quit kids, who scored three runs with two outs in the seventh in a hold-your-breath comeback on the road that kept them alive in their best-of-three Area Round series that continues at noon Saturday at Rockwall High School, where there will be a winner-take-all Game 3.
Sure most teams would have crashed and burned when the Lobos broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth when a pair of unearned runs came home on a rare error by the Tigers.
Baston had a huge game, scoring a run in the first and third innings to give the Tigers their 2-0 lead, and he scored again in the seventh. In the fourth he hit a bomb for an out that would have been a homer at Price Field or just about any of the parks the Tigers played in this season,
It was still 4-2 when the Tigers made their second out in the top of the seventh, but Blake Phillips and Baston had reached base after being hit by pitches, and the Tigers could almost feel the air and the game shifting. They were alive, and clinging to life at that.
The Tiger fans were on their feet when Easton Autrey walked on the seventh agonizing pitch of his long at-bat to load the bases in what could have been a training film about being disciplined at the plate.
That brought up Brydan Hernandez, a four-year starter who has carved out a tremendous career with the Tigers on the mound and at the plate. It was old-time movie stuff, black-and-white movie stuff. Hernandez, the heart of this team, at the plate with a chance to save the season. How did he even get there, flipping the batting order just in time to arrive at the plate with the bags jammed and nerves tightening with every pitch.
Hernandez needed only one pitch -- sending a high chopper over third and bringing home two runs. The score was tied! Suddenly -- after all the angst frustration, after flirting with the season ending -- suddenly the score was tied 4-4.
Lane Libal, who joined the varsity this season, had been moved up in the batting order and was next. He made Autrey look like a genius with an RBI single that lifted Corsicana 10 feet off the ground and into a 5-4 lead.
There's more: Ryan Ainsworth, who like Libal and so many others, was in his first year with the varsity, came through all night. Ainsworth's addition is arguably the best thing that happened to this team. He had the kind of impact on this team that changed the course of the season, going 9-1 and coming through time and time again on the mound, giving the Tigers a 1-2 punch on the mound that few could have predicted.
Ainsworth needed three outs to nail down his biggest win ever. But he didn't have enough pitches, and simply ran out of the UIL limit, walking off the mound after throwing 111 pitches with two outs in the seventh and a runner at first. Autrey went to Isaiah "Poncho" Miranda to get the last out.
Miranda needed just seven pitches to end the game, finishing the job with a strikeout -- the biggest of the season. Somehow they had done it. They had come back and saved the season, forcing a Game 3.
They've won 22 games and are a win away from advancing to the third round of the playoffs. No matter what happens now, Friday's comeback has a place in Tiger Lore -- a game none of the Tiger coaches or players will ever forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.