The Rice Iron Dawgs competed Saturday in Smithville. Andrew Santoyo came in ranked eighth in the 123-pound class and finished sixth with a 770 total and a personal best 320-pound Deadlift. Angel Banda came in ranked second in the 275-pound class with a 1,470-pound total and took home second-place to qualify for the State Powerlifting Meet with a Rice school-record 1,550-pound total. Angel set a Rice record with 410-pound bench press.
Jerry Montgomery came in ranked third in the 220-pound class with a 1,330-pound total and finished the day as the 220-pound Regional Champion in first place, qualifying for the State Powerlifting Meet with a 1,425-pound total. Jerry finished the day with a personal best 500-pound Deadlift. The Iron Dawgs finished in seventh as a team out of 46 teams.
Jerry and Angel will compete at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center on Saturday, March 27th in Abilene.
