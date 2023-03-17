BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove boys powerlifting team is sending two Lions to the state meet in Abilene.
Josh Lovett, a sophomore, won the 165-pound weight class Region 2 title to earn a trip to state and Emmanuel Garcia, a senior, took third-place in the 123-weight class at the Region 2 meet to qualify for the state tournament on March 24.
Lovett won Region title with an impressive performance with a 525-pound squat, a 275-pound bench press and a 480-pound deadlift for a winning total of 1,280 pounds.
Garcia had a huge day in the 123-pound weight class, taking third-place with a total of 980-pounds. He had a 390-pound squat, a 205-pound bench press and a 385-pound deadlift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.