Corsicana's girls and boys powerlifting team took home first-place in the Blooming Grove Tournament.
Sa’sha Miller and Lakiahs Kelly both took home first-place in their weight class for the girls, and Cambryn McCollum finished second Victoria Cruz, Emma Green and Leslee Jones finished third in their weight class, and Bianca Rodriguez took home fifth. Thomashire Sawyerr and Heaven Gruzins set new Personal Bests.
Carl Harris and Evan Owen took home first-place in their weight class and
Benjamin Brooks and Kevin Cano finished second in their weight class for the Tigers. Leo Cruz and Tyler McClendon finished third, Sergio Ramirez was fourth and Curtis Gatewood was fifth in their weight class. Ja’Shawne Hillsman set a new Personal Best.
