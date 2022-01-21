Corsicana's girls powerlifting team is off to a strong start. The opened their season by finishing seventh at the Royse City Meet, where Laikahs Kelly, Samantha Mendoza, Lorraine Hernandez and Sa’Sha Miller each took home a third-place finish in their weight class.
Coach Mashequa Guice's Iron Lady Tigers were even better Thursday night in the Malakoff Invitational, where Kelly, a freshman, took first-place and was named the Outstanding Lifter in the meet.
The Iron Lady Tigers took fifth overall. Samantha Mendoza, a senior, took home second-place, junior Emma Green took fourth and Thomashire Sawyer, a junior, placed fifth in their weight classes.
Cambryn McCollum, Teela Polk, Blanca Rodriguez-Sanchez, Lizette Juarez, Tatum Watkins and Lorraine Hernandez all set personal bests.
