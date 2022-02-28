The Kerens LadyCats brought home the Region title Saturday at Rice, where they dominated the meet and qualified seven girls for the state meet March 16 in Corpus Christi.
Alice Billingsley, a senior, Madison Brumit, a junior, Tiara Bailey, a senior, Emily Foreman, a senior, Nylah Barnett, a sophomore, Kylin May, a freshman, and Esmeralda Almaguer, a junior, all earned berths in the state tournament.
Billingsley broke the regional bench record lifting 270 pounds to take first-place to lead the way for Kerens, and Brumit took first in the 259-plus weight class, and Foreman won the 181-pound title.
Almaguer took second-place at the 232-pound weight class, and Bailey was fourth at 198 pounds.
May took fifth-place at 123 pounds to make it to state. Kamp was fifth in the 97-pound weight class. Barnett was ninth at 123 pounds and Emma Combs was ninth at 220.
