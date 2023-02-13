RICE -- Seven top-five finishes, including four first-place winners, lifted the Rice Boy’s Iron Dawgs to a second-place finish during Saturday’s Rio Vista Eagle Powerlifting Invitational.
Andrew Santoyo placed first in the 132-pound weight class with a 970-pound total. Krissangel Lopez placed first in the 148-pound class with a 1010-pound total, while setting a school record with a 405lb squat. Emilio Alfaro placed second in the 148-pound class with a 985-pound total. Jahdiel Huerta placed fourth in the 148-pound class with an 840-pound total.
Javier Pedroza placed first in the 165-pound weight class with an 1,165-pound total, while setting a school record with a 295l-pound bench press. Juan Paredes placed first in the 198-pound class with a 1,365-pound total, while setting a school record with a 535-pound squat, tying a school record with a 335-pound bench press, breaking his own deadlift record with a lift of 495 [pounds and setting a record with a 1,365-pound total.
Anthony Ovalle placed third in the 220-pound class with a 1,090-pound total. Kevin Montantez competed in the 165-pound class, and Saul Santoyo competed in the 242-pound class.
On the Girl’s side, eight top-five finishes, including one first place finisher, helped the Rice Lady Iron Dawgs to a third-place finish during Saturday’s Rio Vista Eagle Powerlifting Invitational.
Mabree Moore placed second in the 105-pound weight class with a 530-pound total. Carolina Childers placed fourth in the 105-pound weight class with a 420-pound total.
Chloe Perry placed fifth in the 114-pound weight class with a 490-pound total. Maddie Vento placed third in the 123-pound weight class with a 620-pound total. Yahdira Cura placed fifth in the 123-pound weight class with a 500-pound total.
Natalie Wicker placed second in the 148-pound class with a 675-pound total, while setting a school record with a 140-pound Bench Press. Emily Flores placed fourth in the 220-pound weight class with a 615-pound total. Diana Sanchez placed first in the 259-pound class with a 900-pound total, while setting a school record with a 375-pound Deadlift.
Brianna Echevarria competed in the 97-pound class, Taylor Davis in the 123-pound class, Estrella Mendoza in the 165-pound class, and Graysea Butler in the 181-pound class for the Lady Iron Dawgs.
The Bulldogs will compete again at 9 a.m. on February 18 at the West Invitational
