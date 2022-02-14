The Rice Iron Dawgs powerlifting team competed at the Hillsboro Eagle Invitational Saturday. The Iron Dawgs earned eight medals from the meet, five for the boys and three for the girls' team.
Natalie Wicker competed in the 148-pound class, and finished in second-place with a personal best 695-pound total. Natalie earned her total with personal bests in the Squat (275 pounds) and the Deadlift (270 pounds).
Lilly Gregory competed in the 148-pound class and finished in third-place with a personal best 675-pound total. Lilly earned her total with personal bests in all three lifts, with a Squat of 260 pounds, Bench Press of 140 pounds, and Deadlift of 275 pounds.
Mabree Moore competed in the 105-pound class and finished in fourth-place with a 460 Total.
The Lady Bulldogs finished in fourth out of 12 teams.
The boys had four lifters finish the meet in first-place, and one in fifth.
Manuel Padilla took first-place in the 114-pound class with a 740-pound total. Manuel had a personal best on Deadlift with a pull of 295 pounds.
Krissangel Lopez won first-place in the 123-pound class with a personal best 860-pound total. Krissangel had a personal best Deadlift with a pull of 370 pounds.
Jot Grant took fifth-place in the 123-pound class with a personal best 540-pound total. Jot had personal bests in all three lifts: Squat with a lift of 200 pounds, Bench Press with a lift of 115 pounds and Deadlift with a pull of 225 pounds.
Andrew Santoyo took home first-place in the 132-pound class with a personal best 835-pound total. Andrew reached his total with a personal best in Deadlift with a pull of 350 pounds.
Juan Galindo finished seventh in the 165-pound class with a personal best 845-pound total. Juan reached his total with a personal best in Bench Press with a lift of 190 pounds, and Deadlift with a pull of 335 pounds.
Juan Paredes was first in the 198-pound class with a personal best 1,255-pound total. Juan had personal bests in all three lifts: He won the Squat with a new school record of 505 pounds and had personal bests in the Bench with a lift of 290 pounds and Deadlift with a pull of 460 pounds.
Chris Guevara finished 11th in the 220-pound class with a personal best 895-pound total. Chris also had personal bests in the Squat with a lift of 375l pounds, and Bench Press with a lift of 190 pounds.
Anthony Ovalle also competed very well for the Bulldogs and had a personal best in Squat with a lift of 425 pounds.
The boys finished in second-place overall, out of 12 teams. The Iron Dawgs will compete next at the West Trojan Invitational Saturday in West.
(Individual Photos taken by Mabree Moore)
