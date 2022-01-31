The Iron Dawgs powerlifting team hosted the Rice Bulldog Invitational Saturday. The Iron Dawgs earned seven medals from the meet, four by the boys and three by the girls.
Lilly Gregory competed in the 148-lb class and finished in fourth Place with a personal best total of 660 pounds. Lilly earned her total with personal bests in all three lifts: with a Squat of 255 pounds, Bench Press with of 135l pounds, and Deadlift of 270 pounds.
Lisette Sandoval competed in the 165-pound class and finished in fourth place with a personal best 635 pound total. Lissette had personal bests in all three lifts, she squatted 265 pounds, benched 135 pounds, and pulled 235 pounds in the deadlift.
Mabree Moore competed in the 105-poundclass and finished in fifth place with a 480 total. Mabree had a personal best on bench with a press of 95 pounds.
Natalie Wicker also competed very well for the Lady Dawgs in the 148-pound class.
The Lady Bulldogs finished tied for 9th place out of 17 teams.
The boys had two lifters finish the meet in first-place, one in third-place, one fourth-place, one 14th, one 15th and one in 17th.
Manuel Padilla competed in the 114-pound class and finished in first-place with a 700-pound total.
Krissangel Lopez dropped down and competed in the 123-pound class and finished in first-place with a personal best 855 -pound total. Krissangel had a personal best deadlift with a pull of 355 pounds.
Andrew Santoyo competed in the 132-pound class and finished in fourth place with a personal best 805-pound total. Andrew reached his total with personal bests in bench with a press of 165 pounds, and deadlift with a pull of 325 pounds.
Juan Paredes rounded out the medalists for the Iron Dawgs. Juan competed in the 198-pound class and finished in third place with a personal best 1,175-pound total. Juan had personal bests in all three lifts: He had a 475-pound squat, a 275-pound bench press and a 425-pound deadlift.
Chris Guevara competed in the 220-pound class and finished in 11th place with a personal best 860 total. Chris also had personal bests in the bench press with a lift of 175 pounds and deadlift with a pull of 335 pounds.
Anthony Ovalle, Juan Galindo, and Stephen Mendoza also competed very well for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
We want to say THANK YOU to all our parents and students that volunteered their time to put on one of the biggest, and certainly the BEST, meets in Texas. Thank you to our Booster Club for taking care of our guests. Thank You to our administration for letting us host a great event.
The boys finished in fourth place overall, out of 18 teams.
Complete results from the meet can be seen at www.thspa.us and www.thswpa.com.
The Iron Dawgs will compete next at the Hillsboro Eagle Invitational on February 12th in Hillsboro.
