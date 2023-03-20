FRISCO -- The Rice Girls Iron Dawgs competed during Thursday’s State Powerlifting Championships at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Rice's Diana Sanchez earned a trip to the podium with her fourth-place finish in the 259-pound weight class with a personal best 1,015-pound total. Diana set school records with her 410-pound Deadlift and 1,015-pound total.
Rice's Brianna Echevarria placed eighth in the 97-pound class with a 560-pound total. Brianna set a school record with her 120-pound Bench Press.
Krissangel Lopez and Juan Paredes will compete in the Boys State Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene on at 5 p.m. Friday.
