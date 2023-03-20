Rice's Brianna Echevarria and Diana Sanchez bring home medals from state meet

Rice's Brianna Echevarria (right) and Diana Sanchez, seen here at the Region Meet to qualify for state, both had big day at the state powerlifting meet in Frisco.

Sanchez set two school records and finished fourth in the state meet and Echevarria st a school record and took home eighth-place in the state meet.

FRISCO -- The Rice Girls Iron Dawgs competed during Thursday’s State Powerlifting Championships at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Rice's Diana Sanchez earned a trip to the podium with her fourth-place finish in the 259-pound weight class with a personal best 1,015-pound total. Diana set school records with her 410-pound Deadlift and 1,015-pound total.

Rice's Brianna Echevarria placed eighth in the 97-pound class with a 560-pound total. Brianna set a school record with her 120-pound Bench Press.

Krissangel Lopez and Juan Paredes will compete in the Boys State Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene on at 5 p.m. Friday.

