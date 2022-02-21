WEST -- The Rice Iron Dawgs powerlifting team competed at the West Trojan Invitational this past Saturday and once again had a strong performance.
Mabree Moore competed in the girls 105-pound class and finished in sixth-place with a 470-pound total. Mabree earned her total with a personal best Deadlift of 225 pounds.
Lilly Gregory and Lisette Sandoval also competed well for the Lady Iron Dawgs.
The boys had four lifters finish the meet with medals.
Manuel Padilla took first-place in the 114-pound class with a 755-pound total.
Andrew Santoyo took fourth-place in the 132-pound class with a personal best 875-poud total. Andrew reached his total with personal bests in all three lifts: 350 in the Squat, 170 in the Bench Press and 355 in the Deadlift..
Krissangel Lopez took fifth in the 132-pound class with a personal best 870-pound total. Krissangel had a personal best Squat with a lift of 330 pounds.
Juan Galindo finished 11th in the 165-pound class place with an 845-pound total. Juan reached his total with a personal best in Deadlift with a pull of 345 pounds.
Juan Paredes took fifth-place in the 198-pound class with a school record 1,275-pound total. Juan had personal bests in Bench with a lift of 300 and Deadlift with a pull of 470 pounds.
Chris Guevara finished 12th in the 220-pound class with a personal best 920 total. Chris also had personal bests in the Squat with a lift of 400 and Bench Press with a lift of 195.
Saul Santoyo took ninth in the 242-pound class with a personal best 880-pound total. Saul had personal bests in all three lifts: 350-pound Squat, 195-pound Bench Press, and a pull of 335 pounds in Deadlift.
The boys finished in ninth-place overall, out of 15 teams. The Lady Iron Dawgs will host the Region 3 Division 3 Championships on Feb. 26 in Rice.
