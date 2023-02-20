The Rice Boy’s Iron Dawgs competed during Saturday’s West Trojan Powerlifting Invitational.
Andrew Santoyo placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class with a 975-pound total. Krissangel Lopez placed seventh in the 148-pound class with a 1,030-pound total, while setting a school record with his 1,030lb Total.
Emilio Alfaro placed 10th in the 148-pound class with a 970-pound total. Jahdiel Huerta placed 22nd in the 148-pound class with an 835-pound total. Javier Pedroza placed fourth in the 165-pound weight class with an 1,180-pound total, while setting a school record with a 300-pound bench press.
Juan Paredes placed third in the 198-pound class with a 1,375-pound total, while setting a school records with a 550-pound squat, with a 340-pound bench press, and a 1,375-pound total. Kevin Montantez competed in the 165-pound class, Anthony Ovalle and Saul Santoyo competed in the 220-pound class.
The Rice Lady Iron Dawgs also competed in Saturday’s West Trojan Powerlifting Invitational.
Brianna Echevarria placed first in the 97-pound weight class with a 540-pound total, while setting school records with a 235-pound squat, and 115-pound Bench Press. Carolina Childers placed 11th in the 105-pound weight class with a 415-pound total.
Chloe Perry placed eleventh in the 114-pound weight class with a 510-pound total. Maddie Vento placed seventh in the 123-pound weight class with a 600-pound total. Yahdira Cura placed 17th in the 123-pound weight class with a 475-pound total.
Natalie Wicker placed ninth in the 148-pound class with a 670-pound total, while setting a school record with a 145lb Bench Press. Estrella Mendoza placed ninth in the 165-pound weight class with a 635-pound total, while setting a school record with a 270-pound Squat.
Emily Flores placed 11th in the 220-pound weight class with a 665-pound total. Diana Sanchez placed second in the 259-pound class with a 965-pound total, while setting a school record with a 405l-pound Deadlift.
Mabree Moore competed in the 105-pound class, and Laura Sanchez competed in the 148-pound class for the Lady Iron Dawgs.
Three Rice Lady Iron Dawgs competed in Wednesday’s Ennis Lion LQ Powerlifting Invitational. Taylor Davis placed fourth in the 123-pound weight class with a 455-pound total. Rocio Serrano placed second in the 148-pound weight class with a 615-pound total. Graysea Butler placed third in the 148-pound weight class with a 540-pound total.
The Bulldogs will compete again at 4 p.m. on February 24 at the Rice Boy’s LQ Meet.
