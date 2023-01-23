HILLSBORO -- Four top-five finishes lifted the Rice Iron Dawgs to a sixth-place finish during Saturday’s Hillsboro Eagle Powerlifting Invitational and
the Rice Lady Iron Dawgs took home a fifth-place finish.
Andrew Santoyo placed second in the boys 132-pound weight class with a 955-pound total. Krissangel Lopez placed third in the 132-pound class with a 920-pound total.
Javier Pedroza placed third in the 165-pound weight class with a 1,140-pound total. Anthony Ovalle placed third in the 220-pound class with an 1,105-pound total. Emilio Alfaro and Jahdiel Huerta competed in the 148-pound class, and Saul Santoyo competed in the 220-pound class.
On the girl’s side, five top-five finishes, including one first-place finisher, helped the Rice Lady Iron Dawgs to a fifth-place finish during Saturday’s Hillsboro Eagle Powerlifting Invitational.
Brianna Echevarria placed first in the 97-pound weight class with a 535-pound total. Brianna broke the Rice school record with a 110-pound bench press and Mabree Moore placed second in the 105-pound weight class with a 525-pound total.
Diana Sanchez placed third in the 259-pound class with an 810-pound total.
Chloe Perry placed fourth in the 114-pound weight class with a 500-pound total.
Carolina Childers competed in the 105-pound class, Laura Sanchez and Rocio Serrano in the 148-pound class, Estrella Mendoza in the 165-pound class, Graysea Butler in the 181-pound class, and Emily Flores competed in the 220-pound class for the Lady Iron Dawgs.
The Bulldogs will compete again at 9 a.m. on February 4 at the Rice Bulldog Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.