Rice Powerlifters

Courtesy photo

Rice's boys and girls teams both placed fifth in the Venus Bulldog Powerlifting Invitational. 

Pictured are Juan Paredes, Andrew Santoyo, Emilio Alfaro, Briana Echivarria, Mabree Moore and Javier Pedroza.

 

Six top-five finishes lifted the Rice Boy’s Iron Dawgs to a fifth-place finish during Saturday’s Venus Bulldog Powerlifting Invitational.

Juan Paredes and Andrew Santoyo placed second in the 198- and 132-pound weight classes. Emilio Alfaro and Javier Pedroza both placed third in the 148- and 165-pound weight classes. Anthony Ovalle placed fourth in the 220-pound class, and Saul Santoyo placed fifth in the 220-pound class. Jahdiel Huerta placed eighth in the 148-pound class.

On the girls' side, four top-five finishes, including one first-place finisher, helped the Rice Lady Iron Dawgs to a fifth-place finish during Saturday’s Venus Bulldog Powerlifting Invitational.

Briana Echevarria placed first in the 97-pound weight class. Mabree Moore placed third in the 105-pound weight class. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, Maddie Vento and Natalie Wicker placed fourth in the 123- and 148-pound classes. Carolina Childers placed seventh in the 105-pound class. Chloe Perry placed eighth in the 114-pound class. Laura Sanchez was 14th in the 148-pound class. Estrella Mendoza placed eighth and Rocio Serrano placed 11th in the 165-pound class. Emily Flores and Diana Sanchez also competed for the Lady Iron Dawgs.

The Bulldogs will compete again at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the Hillsboro Eagle Invitational.

 

