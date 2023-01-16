Six top-five finishes lifted the Rice Boy’s Iron Dawgs to a fifth-place finish during Saturday’s Venus Bulldog Powerlifting Invitational.
Juan Paredes and Andrew Santoyo placed second in the 198- and 132-pound weight classes. Emilio Alfaro and Javier Pedroza both placed third in the 148- and 165-pound weight classes. Anthony Ovalle placed fourth in the 220-pound class, and Saul Santoyo placed fifth in the 220-pound class. Jahdiel Huerta placed eighth in the 148-pound class.
On the girls' side, four top-five finishes, including one first-place finisher, helped the Rice Lady Iron Dawgs to a fifth-place finish during Saturday’s Venus Bulldog Powerlifting Invitational.
Briana Echevarria placed first in the 97-pound weight class. Mabree Moore placed third in the 105-pound weight class. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, Maddie Vento and Natalie Wicker placed fourth in the 123- and 148-pound classes. Carolina Childers placed seventh in the 105-pound class. Chloe Perry placed eighth in the 114-pound class. Laura Sanchez was 14th in the 148-pound class. Estrella Mendoza placed eighth and Rocio Serrano placed 11th in the 165-pound class. Emily Flores and Diana Sanchez also competed for the Lady Iron Dawgs.
The Bulldogs will compete again at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the Hillsboro Eagle Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.