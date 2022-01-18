The Rice Iron Dawgs powerlifting team competed in Elkhart this past Saturday. The Iron Dawgs brought home six medals from the meet, three each from the boys' and girls' teams.
Natalie Wicker competed in the 148-pound class and finished in second-place with a personal best 665-pound total. Natalie also had personal best in Bench Press with a lift of 155 pounds, and Deadlift with a lift of 260 pounds.
Lilly Gregory competed in the 148-pound class and finished in third-place with a personal best 635-pound total. Lilly also had personal best in Squat with a lift of 240 pounds, and Deadlift with a lift of 207 pounds.
Lisette Sandoval competed in the 165-pound class and finished in fourth place with a personal best 590-pound total. Lissette had personal bests in all three lifts. She squatted 250 pounds, benched 115 pounds and pulled 225 pounds in the deadlift.
Aliaya Martinez also competed very well for the Lady Dawgs in the 114-pound class.
The boys had two lifters finish the meet in first-place, one third-place, one in sixth-place and one in 11th.
Manuel Padilla competed in the 114-pound class and finished in first-place with a 675 pound total. Manuel is back for this season after missing last year. He was a regional qualifier two years ago and missed going to state by five pounds.
"We are looking for a strong year from Manuel," said Rice AD and power lifting coach Michael Scott.
Krissangel Lopez competed in the 132-pound class and finished in first-place with a personal best 835-pound total. Krissangel had personal bests in all three lifts. He squatted 325 pounds, benched 175 pounds and pulled 335 pounds in the deadlift.
Juan Paredes rounded out the medalists for the Iron Dawgs. He competed in the 198-pound class and finished in third-place with a personal best 1,115-pound total. Juan also had personal bests in Squat with a lift of 450 pounds and Deadlift with a pull of 415 pounds.
Anthony Ovalle competed in the 220-pound class and finished in sixth-place with a personal best 1,000-pound total. Anthony also had a personal best in the Squat with a lift of 405 pounds.
Chris Guevara competed in the 220-pound class and finished in 11th place with a personal best 830 total. Chris also had personal bests in the Squat with a lift of 350 pounds and Bench Press with a lift of 165 pounds.
"It was a great start to the season for the Iron Dawgs. We look forward to getting better as the season progresses," Scott said.
The Iron Dawgs will compete next at the Rice Bulldog Invitational on January 29th in Rice.
