The Rice Lady Iron Dawgs powerlifting team hosted the Region 3 Division 3 Championships this past Saturday, and had three lifters compete in the Regional Meet. The top 14 lifters for the girls in each weight class qualify to compete at the Region 3 Championships.
Mabree Moore competed in the 105-pound class, and finished in 10th Place with a 465 pound total. To reach her total, Mabree squatted 165 pounds, bench pressed 85 pounds and pulled 215 pounds in the deadlift.
Mariana Gonzalez competed in the 123-pound class, and finished in ninth place with a 595 pound total. Mariana squatted 225 pounds, benched 135 pounds, and pulled 235 in the deadlift.
Natalie Wicker competed in the 132pound class, and finished in 12th place with a 600 pound total. Natalie squatted 225 pounds, benched 125 and pulled 250 pounds in the deadlift.
This was the first year for these three young ladies, along with Lilly Gregory, to compete in powerlifting. They represented their school and community well, and we look forward to watching them compete over the next few years.
The boys are sending three lifters to the Region 2, Division 2 Championships and will compete on Saturday in Smithville. Andrew Santoyo is ranked eighth in the 123-pound class with total of 775 pounds. Jerry Montgomery is ranked third in the 220-pound class with a 1,330 pound total. Angel Banda is ranked second in the 275-pound class with a 1,470 total. The top two in each class will advance to the State Meet.
Lifting will begin at 9:00am on Saturday.
