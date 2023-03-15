The Rice Boy’s Iron Dawgs competed during Saturday’s Region 2 Division 3 Championships at West.
KrissAngel Lopez placed first in the 132-pound class with an 1,100-pound total, and is the 2023 Regional Champion. KrissAngel also set a school record with his 465-pound Deadlift.
Juan Paredes placed second in the 198-pound class with a 1,425-pound total. Juan set school records with a 580-pound Squat, a 505-pound Deadlift, and a 1,425-pound total.
Lopez and Paredes will compete in the State Meet at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene at 5 p.m. on March 24.
Javier Pedroza placed third in the 165-pound weight class with an 1225-pound total, while setting a school record with a 470-pound Squat. Andrew Santoyo placed fifth in the 132-pound weight class with a personal best 985-pound total.
Two Rice Lady Bulldogs, Brianna Echevarria and Diana Sanchez, will compete in the Girls State Meet at the Comerica Center in Frisco at 8 a.m. Thursday.
