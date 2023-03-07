RICE -- The Rice Lady Iron Dawgs finished in fifth place at the Region 3 Division 3 Regional Meet on Friday at Eustace.
Brianna Echevarria and Diana Sanchez earned trips to the state meet and will compete at the Division State Meet in Frisco on Thursday March 16.
Echevarria placed first in the 97-pound weight class with a 560-pound total, and is the 2023 Regional Champion. Brianna also set school records --- with a 245-pound squat and 560-pound total.
Diana Sanchez placed third in the 259-pound class with a 1,000-pound total to earn a trip to the State Meet.
Mabree Moore placed third in the 105-pound class with a 555-pound total. Carolina Childers placed tenth in the 105-pound weight class with a 445-pound total.
Chloe Perry placed fifth in the 114-pound weight class with a 540-pound total. Maddie Vento placed sixth in the 123-pound weight class with a 635-pound total. Natalie Wicker placed ninth in the 148-pound class with a 705-pound total, while tying a school record with a 300-pound Squat. Emily Flores placed seventh in the 220-pound weight class with a 700-pound total. Diana Sanchez placed third in the 259-pound class with a 1000-pound total.
Four Rice Bulldog Boys will compete at the Regional Meet in West on Saturday. Krissangel Lopez and Andrew Santoyo in the 132-pound class, Javier Pedroza in the 165-pound class, and Juan Paredes in the 198-pound class.
Boys Current Regional standings (Top 12 advance):
132-pound class
Andrew Santoyo – 5th
Krissangel Lopez – 12th
148-pound class
Krissangel Lopez – 10th
Emilio Alfaro – 14th
165-pound class
Javier Pedroza – 5th
198-pound class
Juan Paredes – 3rd
