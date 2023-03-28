The Rice Iron Dawgs competed during Friday’s State Powerlifting Championships in Abilene.
KrissAngel Lopez earned a trip to the podium with his fourth-place finish in the 132-pound weight class with a personal best 1,130-pound total. KrissAngel tied for 3rd place, but took home a 4th place medal due to weighing more than his opponent. KrissAngel went for the win, and just missed his last deadlift of 490-pounds.
KrissAngel started the day by breaking a school record with his 440-pound Squat, and finished the day by tying his own school record with a 465-pound Deadlift.
Juan Paredes competed in the 198-pound class, and finished the day in 12th place with a 1,365-pound total. Juan had a great year, breaking all the school records in the 198-pound class with a 580-pound squat, 340-pound bench press, 505-pound deadlift, and 1,425-pound total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.