Rice had two powerlifters place in the state meet last weekend in Abilene.
Manuel Padilla finished 11th in the 114-pound weight class with a personal best total of 810 pounds, which is a Rice record. He had PRs in all three lifts with a 300-pound squat, a 320-pound deadlift and a 190-pound bench press, which also set a Rice record.
Krissangel Lopez finished 12th in the 123-pound weight class with a personal best 890-pound total. Lopez had a personal best Squat of 345 pounds.
