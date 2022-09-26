Rice at Scurry-Rosser
7 p.m. Friday
at Wildcat Stadium
Records: Scurry-Rosser is 3-1 and 0-0 in district; Rice is 1-3 and 0-0 in district.
Players to watch: Scurry-Rosser: QB Tanner Vaughn, WR Charlie Keeler, WR Bryce Chambers, RB Ralph Miller, RB; Rice: LB/RB Juan Paredes, LB/RB Luke Chapman, QB Zane Ellington.
Update: Rice faces a huge test in its District 7-3A DII opener this week at Scurry-Rosser, where the Bulldogs will have to find a way to slow down the Wildcats' explosive passing game. SR quarterback Tanner Vaughn has already thrown for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games and is averaging 18 yards a reception. Everyone in the district had a bye last week, but two weeks ago Vaughn completed 18-of-24 passes for 447 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-35 win over Prairieland. Charlie Keeler had four receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns and Rowdy Miller made five catches for 116 yards and a TD. Rice has lost three in a row, but the Bulldogs have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including linebackers Juan Paredes (33 tackles in four games with three for losses) and Luke Chapman (28 tackles, including six for losses). The same pair leads Rice in the backfield. Chapman has rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries and Paredes has 132 rushing yards and three TDs on 36 carries.
QB Zane Ellington is having a solid season. He has run for 267 yards on 45 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Dawgs in rushing and completed 14 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.