Rice at Kemp
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Yellowjacket Stadium
Records: Rice 1-2, Kemp 0-3
Players to Watch: Kemp: QB/DB Deacon Thompson, WR Laramie Greathouse, WR/DB Brayden Gibson, WR/DL Clayton Brown. Rice: LB/RB Luke Chapman, LB?RB Juan Parades, QB Zane Ellington, K Jaime Hernandez.
Update: Rice has played an especially tough non-district schedule so far, including an ambitious move up last week when the Bulldogs faced Class 5A Dallas Conrad. The Dawgs played well in a 46-22 loss to droop to 1-2 this season. They were impressive in an opening night 41-0 romp over Dallas A-Plus Academy and lost to a powerful Riesel team that was coming off a strong playoff run in 2021.
Luke Chapman had a monster game last Friday. He ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, caught two passes for 19 yards and helped lead the defense by making seven tackles, including one for a loss. Mario Castillo came up with a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Rice should have an easier time facing a Class 3A school this week. Kemp went 0-9 last year and has started out 0-3 this season. The Yellowjackets brought back a solid senior class that included three players (Thompson, Gibbons and Brown) who are all three-year starters. Thompson has thrown for 231 yards and rushed for 135 to lead Kemp, and Laramie Greathouse caught seven passes last week in a tough 20-17 loss to Quitman. The Yellowjackets have been outscored 103-52 this season, including a 42-21 loss to Blooming Grove.
