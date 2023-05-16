Corsicana's Tiger soccer team had a huge season with several talented players leading the way.
One of the best was Damian Briones, who was brilliant all season and finished with 19 goals, three shy of the school record, and 20 assists, dominating the midfield and playing his best in the biggest games of the year.
Briones, who topped off his season by being named the District 14-5A Midfielder of the Year, has committed to accept a scholarship to Paris Junior College, where will no doubt continue his success on the soccer field as well as in the classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.