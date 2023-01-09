Corsicana's Lady Tigers got off to a sensational start, winning their first soccer game of the season 10-1 over Waco Connally.
Corsicana freshman Marche Belmontes couldn't have had a better start to her career with the Lady Tigers, blasting off with an incredible game, scoring five goals in the opener in Waco.
Kiana Lopez scored a hat trick, nailing three goals, and sophomore Sahara Gibson, who led the Lady Tigers last year, scored twice.
The Lady Tigers will be at home Tuesday to face Waco High at 6:45 p.m. in a non-district game.
