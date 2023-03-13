They did it!
Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team had its best season in a decade, capping off a memorable run to the playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Lancaster Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Tears mingled with laughter on the field.
That's how much this playoff season meant to Andrew Procell's girls, who started believing this day would come the minute Procell, a tough and caring coach who had a vision, took over before the 2022 season.
"Our goal from that first day was to reach the playoffs," said Procell, who often said during this season that this team would make history.
These Lady Tigers have a long list of talented players and they have the kind of bond teams in every sport envy and strive to have -- and Procell, who believes in both those qualities, always adds another ingredient to the remarkable turn-around.
"They work hard," he said. "They work so hard to get better. We had 40 girls almost every day during summer workouts. That's why we are where we are today."
By the way, those summer workouts are all voluntary, but Prevost's kids were eager to be there because they believed in their coach when he told them they could make the playoffs.
They are the first girls soccer team to make it since 2014, ending a decade-long drought that included a season when the Lady Tigers won just one game when everything that could go wrong did go wrong.
You can't blame them for their joy. They earned it and Friday night's 5-0 romp was a party. Freshman Kiana Gomez-Wilson, the daughter of Navarro women's soccer coach Alicia Wilson and assistant coach Oscar Gomez, blew out all the candles on the cake with a brilliant four-goal performance.
Kiana is fast and agile with an incredible soccer IQ that's matched only by her drive and passion to win. And she's just a piece of the puzzle that lifted Corsicana this season.
Freshman goal keeper Lexus Almanza wasn't even starting at the beginning of the year, but there she was Friday with tears of joy running down her face as she hugged teammates and celebrated the playoff berth.
Almanza finished with seven goals and led the district in saves.
Mya Jasso scored a goal and Sahara Gipson, who has led the Lady Tigers in scoring the past three seasons, had another strong game. There's a long list of players and reasons this team turned the program around.
They won big Friday and are in the playoffs, where they meet Lovejoy in the bi-district round March 24 at a site and time yet to be determined.
