Corsicana's Lady Tigers are having their best season in years and went into Friday's game in Ennis with their eyes on a playoff spot. They're in third-place in the district race with six games left with a determined focus and a confidence that has grown over the season.
They put an exclamation point on that confidence Tuesday night with a 9-2 romp over Lancaster at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where they had their own Valentine's Day party.
Forget the flowers, cards and candy. They celebrated with goals and big plays.
Kiana Lopez-Wilson, a talented and speedy freshman, had her best game of the season, scoring four goals and handing out three assists
Sahara Gipson, a powerful force on the field who has led the Lady Tigers for three seasons, scored four goals and had an assist. Mya Jasso nailed the other goal and Corsicana's defense, led by goalkeeper Lexus Almanza, did the rest.
The Lady Tigers have two victories and a tie in their last three games and have moved up from fifth to third-place, but no one is looking past the next game or the next shot.
"The job's not finished," said coach Andrew Procell, who has done a remarkable job over the last two seasons.
That's the Lady Tiger mantra these days -- The jobs not finished.
"Hopefully, we keep going and close out the district and finish strong. Our main goal is to get to the playoffs," Procell said.
"We're playing well," he said. "When we play like we can we can compete with anyone. We just need to keep playing the way we can."
