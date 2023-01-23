Talk about getting ready for district ...
Just look at Corsicana's girls and boys soccer teams, who both ended their non-district schedule Friday at home with statement games.
The Lady Tigers, who have made huge strides this season, defeated Carter-Riverside 5-0 and the Tigers downed Huntsville 4-0 as they put the final touches on their non-district schedules at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium on Teacher Appreciation Night.
Both teams open district play Tuesday night in Ennis and will play doubleheaders the rest of the way.
The Tigers blasted Huntsville, scoring all four goals in the second half. Damian Briones, who has been one of the Tigers' leading scorers this season, scored a goal, Edgar "Spidey Rodriguez scored," Will Hernandez scored and Andre Ibanez scored in the romp.
The Lady Tigers won again with another dominating game on offense, where Sahara Gipson, a junior who has led the team over the last two seasons, scored two goals and freshman Kiana Lopez-Wilson, who is having a great season, also scored twice in the big win. Freshman Marche' Belmontes, who has come on strong and seems to get better and better every game, also scored a goal.
Goalkeepers Lexus Almanza, a freshman who has come on strong in her first season with the Lady Tigers, and senior Jackie Manje split time in goal Friday, each playing a half to combine for the shutout.
Alejandra Rondan, Jocelyn Bortello and Lexi Valdiva each had assists for Andrew Procell's team, which is now 5-5 for the season and gelling more and more as the district season approaches.
"It was a big win before district begins," said Procell, "a great team effort. We moved the ball very well."
