Corsicana's Lady Tiger soccer team couldn't wait to play a home game.
And if you don't believe that, just look how their first game at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium started Tuesday night.
Before you could say "Welcome Home," Sahara Gipson had taken a sweet assist from Marche Belmontes, broken free and slammed a goal into the top corner.
It took less than two minutes.
That goal and Corsicana's 3-0 victory over Waco University Tuesday night might have marked the start of a new beginning for the Lady Tigers, but then again, Andrew Procell's talented group of young ladies had already taken the first steps toward a fast start.
There's speed, savvy and talent all over the field -- and these kids work hard for each other, like each other and play hard for each other. Do the math. It adds up to what could be the best season in years for the Lady Tigers.
Oops, make that the young Lady Tigers.
There were three goals and three assists from six different players Tuesday and all six came from underclassmen.
Gipson, who had a sensational season a year ago as a sophomore, has two years left in her career with the Lady Tigers. She's fast, strong and smart and everyone who knows her knows Sahara is only going to get better.
Belmontes is a freshman who scored five goals in the Lady Tigers' first win, a 10-1 coming out party against Waco Connally, last week.
"Marche has come on a lot since the beginning of the season," said Procell, whose team played in a number of scrimmages before the season officially began last week. "She's very athletic and smart."
The Lady Tigers' second goal Tuesday came off the quick foot of Hannah Garcia, a sophomore, who scored after a corner kick by freshman Kiana Lopez-Wilson. Lopez-Wilson's corner kick ran into traffic, but when the ball bounced back toward her Lopez-Wilson, who has soccer in her veins, alertly charged the rebound and sent a nice assist to Garcia, who rang up a 2-0 lead,
Lopez-Wilson has soccer flowing through her veins -- and if you know her mother -- you know that blood is flowing fast. Her mom is Navarro coach Alicia Wilson, whose teams are nationally-ranked every year. Wilson who plays soccer like a bolt of lightning, was a star for the Jamaican National Team for years before playing professional soccer.
Her father, Oscar Lopez, played and coached in Nicaragua before becoming the assistant coach at Navarro where his knowledge has been invaluable. Kiana is a freshmen with a soccer IQ of a senior.
The Lady Tigers' third goal came from junior Jocelyn Botello with an assist from Khylie Vandeventer, another talented sophomore. The Lady Tigers have two goalkeepers -- Jackie Monjes, a senior, and Lexus Almanza, a freshman. They combined for the shutout.
Procell, who took over the program last year, was proud of the way his team played.
"We were kind of worn down (after playing four games in four days in Waco) but we played really well," he said. "I felt like we communicated well and we played with high energy."
The Lady Tiger JV team also played with a lot of energy. The younger Lady Tigers defeated Waco U 6-0.
Procell has put together a difficult pre-district schedule in hopes the challenging schedule will drive his players. The Lady Tigers have already played two state-ranked teams, China Springs and Burnet, and will face state-ranked Jacksonville this weekend in the Pine Tree Tournament in Longview, where they play powerhouse 6A Tyler Lee on Thursday, Texas High on Friday and Jacksonville Saturday.
The Lady Tigers will be at home Tuesday against Greenville.
