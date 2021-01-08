It was the kind of comeback victory that can take a team a long way.
And in a season that is just beginning, no one knows just how long the road will run for Corsicana's Tigers, who are 2-0 after storming back to beat Cedar Hill 2-1 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field.
"It was a real good win for us," Corsicana boys soccer coach Adrian Zamilpa said. "It was a good win because of the way we came back, and it's a win that will help our confidence."
The Tigers look pretty confident in each other after their 2-0 start against Trimble Tech (5-2) and Cedar Hill, a couple of strong non-district opponents. Zamilpa was looking for a good start for his team that returned only one starter from last year's group, which would have made the playoffs if the season had not been canceled.
The one starter who came back is Erick Lara, who is off to a sensational start this season. Lara scored twice in the Tigers' 5-2 win over Trimble Tech, and scored the winning goal to beat Cedar Hill.
The Tigers were down 1-0 at halftime, but Zamilpa charged his team up and they rallied in the final minutes to pull out a dramatic win.
Victor Santuario drilled a shot into the left corner, scoring off a corner kick from Leo Garcia, whose assist set the goal up. The tying goal came under a ton of pressure with 15 minutes left in the game.
Then with 4:30 left in the game Lara came flying down the right side of the field and Edgar Rodriguez delivered a nice cross that Lara picked up and drove up the field before nailing a shot from about 15 yards out, beating the Cedar Hill goalkeeper.
"Erick made a good run and beat the defender on the right side," Zamilpa said. ''It was a big goal. The kids loved it!"
The Tigers went crazy and had a wild and euphoric celebration when Lara scored, then slammed the door for the final minutes to nail down the victory.
In fact, they slammed the door the entire second half, shutting out their opponent over the final 45 minutes for the second game in a row.
Both goal keepers had standout performances again. Zamilpa likes to use two goalkeepers -- Juan Andrade plays the first half and Noah Taylor plays the second half. That's been the formula for the first two games, and it has worked beautifully.
Zamilpa praised both his keepers, and shared his praise with his defenders, who simply took the game in their hands and battled the Longhorns throughout the game.
"Our whole defense had a great second half," Zamilpa said. "Jovany Torres, Fernando Sanchez, Raul Lopez and our (keeper) Noah Taylor all played great in the second half. Both (goalkeepers) really played well."
Zamilpa, a first-year coach who spent the last two years coaching the Tiger JV team, knows his kids well, and he always preaches about never giving up and fighting until the end. That's what he told his kids at halftime.
"Cedar Hill has 11 seniors and they are well-coached," he said. "That's a good team. We were down at halftime, and I told our players we could win the game.
"We hadn't been in that situation before, and I wanted to see how they would respond. They played their best soccer. I'm proud of the way we played. I'm really proud of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.