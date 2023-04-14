Corsicana's Tiger soccer team created a landslide when the District 14-5A All-District team was announced this week.
The Tigers started slow then exploded down the stretch to reach the playoffs with a young and talented team that brings back eight starters. They piled up the postseason district awards.
Coach Caleb Coy was named the 14-5A Co-Coach of the Year and Damian Briones was named the 14-5A Midfielder of the Year to lead a parade of Tigers who were honored.
Four Tigers earned First-Team honors. Senior midfielder Edgar Rodriguez, junior forward Isaac Arrendondo, and sophomore defender Hector Bautista were all named to the First-Team along with Briones.
Four more Tigers earned Second-Team honors: Senior forward Victor Santuario, junior midfielder Omar Delacruz and junior defender Will Hernandez and sophomore defender Rodrigo Hernandez were all named to the Second-Team.
Andre Ibanez goalkeeper Hector Casillas and Santiago Centeno were all named to the Honorable Mention list.
