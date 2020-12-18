Corsicana's Tiger soccer team (yes soccer) took the first steps into a new season Tuesday night on Tiger Field at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium, where they held their first scrimmage of the season.
It's a little early for soccer but this is 2020 and the pandemic has changed just about everything in high school sports.
And this season's Tigers boys team has changes everywhere on the field, where a new coach and a young and talented team hope to continue one of CHS' top athletic programs.
Adrian Zamilpa takes over as the head coach and he's excited about his team, which returns only one starter -- Eric Lara.
"We only have one starter back, but we have a lot of young players, juniors and sophomores who are good, strong players, and I feel good about this team," Zamilpa said.
The Tigers played on a cold field Tuesday and battled Waxahachie Life to a 0-0 tie to start the season with an early scrimmage, but Zamilpa was missing five players, including Lara.
"We had some kids out but we played very well," he said. "We had a bunch of sophomores and freshmen playing up, I thought we did very well considering the circumstances. We were missing our top two scorers, Eric Lara and Leo Garcia, who are both seniors.''
Zamilpa knows his young team. He has been the Tigers junior varsity coach for the past two years and has watched this group develop. He was especially pleased with the play of his freshmen, who stepped up Tuesday.
"With the players out, we substituted a lot and gave some opportunities to some freshmen, who played well," Zamilpa said. "Four of them moved up and played very well -- Will Hernandez, Logan Areola, Victor Santuario and Angel Ibarra all played well."
, The Tigers have been a consistent playoff team for the past three seasons and would have made their fourth consecutive postseason appearance last season, but the pandemic took away their chance. The Tigers needed to win their last district game to clinch a playoff berth (or have one of two teams lose on the final day of the regular season).
They felt confident going into the final week of the regular season but the pandemic hit and their season ended and they never played their final game. Now a young team with a new coach hopes to storm back into the playoffs.
The Tigers have a non-district game against Trimble Tech, a strong program out of Fort Worth, on Dec. 26 at home and they will be at home for a non-district game on Jan. 4 against Cedar Hill.
The Tigers play in a tournament in Forney (Jan. 7-9), and then after a long layoff they open district play at home against Waco University on Jan. 26.
