Corsicana's Tigers bounced back Friday with a 2-1 win over Ennis to clinch a playoff spot, and play Red Oak at 7:30 Monday in a key game. The two teams are tied for fourth in the District 14-5A race and with just two games left Monday's winner will likely grab the No. 3 spot.

The Tigers got goals from Angel Ibarra and Erick Lara and beat Ennis for the second time 2-1 to nail down no worse than fourth in the district race. 

The Tigers have one game left after Red Oak, and that's a make-up game on March 16 at Waco University. The game on Feb. 19 was postponed because of the winter storm.

The Lady Tigers played extremely well Friday night in a 0-0 tie against Ennis, and wrap up their season with their final home game Monday night and Friday at Waco University.

