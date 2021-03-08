Corsicana's Tigers bounced back Friday with a 2-1 win over Ennis to clinch a playoff spot, and play Red Oak at 7:30 Monday in a key game. The two teams are tied for fourth in the District 14-5A race and with just two games left Monday's winner will likely grab the No. 3 spot.
The Tigers got goals from Angel Ibarra and Erick Lara and beat Ennis for the second time 2-1 to nail down no worse than fourth in the district race.
The Tigers have one game left after Red Oak, and that's a make-up game on March 16 at Waco University. The game on Feb. 19 was postponed because of the winter storm.
The Lady Tigers played extremely well Friday night in a 0-0 tie against Ennis, and wrap up their season with their final home game Monday night and Friday at Waco University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.