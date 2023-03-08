Corsicana's Tigers celebrate after defeating Crandall 7-2

Corsicana's Tigers celebrate after defeating Crandall 7-2 Tuesday and clinching a playoff berth.

Corsicana's Tigers knew what was at stake when they took the field Tuesday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Tuesday night against Crandall.

Nothing less than a berth in the playoffs.

That's what the Tigers' 7-2 win over Crandall means. The Tigers are now 6-5 and in third place in the district race with one game remaining -- Friday at home against winless Lancaster.

Damian Briones scored four goals, Chappo Arrendondo scored two goals and freshman Andre Ibanez scored a goal. 

