Corsicana's Tigers knew what was at stake when they took the field Tuesday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Tuesday night against Crandall.
Nothing less than a berth in the playoffs.
That's what the Tigers' 7-2 win over Crandall means. The Tigers are now 6-5 and in third place in the district race with one game remaining -- Friday at home against winless Lancaster.
Damian Briones scored four goals, Chappo Arrendondo scored two goals and freshman Andre Ibanez scored a goal.
