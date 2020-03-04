Corsicana’s Tigers soccer team has battled back over the past month, and — after a slow start in the District 14-5A race — they are in the middle of the playoff hunt with two games remaining on the schedule.
That’s why Tuesday’s district showdown against Cleburne was so vital for Matt Loafman’s team, and why the Tigers went crazy when Erick Lara came through with the game-deciding goal that lifted Corsicana to a 2-1 victory and kept the Tigers’ playoff hopes alive.
The Tigers are tied for the fourth and final playoff berth in the district and fighting for the postseason berth with Red Oak and Joshua.
The Tigers are on the road Friday in Midlothian and finish the regular season at home next Tuesday in a critical game with Joshua at Tiger Stadium.
“We have come back and we only dropped one game in February,” Loafman said. “Joshua, Red Oak and us are pushing for the last two playoff spots. That was a big game (Tuesday) and the game on Friday in Midlothian is huge.”
The Tigers have been playing amazing defense during their stretch through February and have been nailing clutch goals.
Jose Trevino came through with a big goal Tuesday to get the Tigers on the board and Lara, who has been clutch all year, had the deciding goal late to lift Corsicana to the win.
