Corsicana's Tigers, who were on their way to the playoffs a year ago when their season was canceled because of COVID-19, have come back strong with a young and talented and determined team that clinched a playoff berth early, and are now ready for the long awaited postseason.
Adrian Zamilpa took over as the coach and inspired a young team that wasn't picked by anyone to get to this week's first round of the 5A playoffs.
But here they are, facing one of the top programs in the state at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hutchins, where Corsicana meets Highland Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
"I feel good going into the playoffs," Zamilpa said. "We're grooming some injuries but I'm hoping the few days we have (last week and this week) will help us out.
"Highland Park is good as always, so we are definitely the underdo," he said. "We're just trying to stay focused and obviously work on our weaknesses."
The Tigers returned just one starter from last year's team, but Erick Lara had a tremendous season, and despite being marked in every game, he finished the regular season with 18 goals. Lara is the leader on and off the field for a team that improved all year as several players stepped up.
"Erick and Leo Garcia are my seniors and leaders, and we will definitely be needing them to show up," Zamilpa said. "Damion Briones and Ceasar Morales have been doing an amazing job for us along with Ethan Rodriguez.
"Our back line has had some bumps and bruises but they have done a heck of a job under the circumstances," he said. "And my freshmen guys have stepped up big time for us filling in for the injuries. Will Hernandez, Isaac
Chapo" Arredondo and Omar de la Cruz have all stepped up for us this year as freshmen leaders."
Zamilpa and his kids have done an incredible job and they've grown closer during the season, following the coach's mantra of playing as one, and now they take that message and a driving desire and determination into the playoffs.
