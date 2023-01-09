Corsicana's Tiger soccer team got off to an impressive start in their season-opening tournament on the road, going 1-1-1 at the Temple Tournament.
The Tigers lost a tough 3-2 game to Class 6A McNeil in the opener, but came back and defeated Temple 5-3 in their second game on Friday.
Damian Briones and Vic Santuario scored against McNeil and Rodri Hernandez scored twice against Temple. Chapo Arrendondo scored against Temple and Briones and Santuario each scored a goal in the victory.
Arrendondo scored twice and Briones scored in the third game of the season in a 3-3 tie against Waco.
Briones finished the tournament with three goals -- one in each game -- and Arrendondo also scored three goals in two games. Santuario scored two goals in the tournament.
The Tigers will be on the road Tuesday facing Kaufman in a non-district game at 6:30 p.m.
