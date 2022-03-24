WACO -- It's a little more than 100 miles from Waco to Highland Park, but that trip is just a snapshot of the journey Corsicana's Tigers have taken this season -- a season of strength and endurance and a fiery no-quit persona that spread like crazy down the stretch and touched every member of the team.
The Tigers are in!
They had to beat Waco University in a winner-take-all showdown to nail down a playoff spot that they thought they had won earlier, and they did it on the road, taking care of the Trojans 2-1 at Waco ISD Stadium Tuesday night.
They roared out of Waco feeling they could have floated back home after a dead-quiet ride to the game.
"The bus was pretty quiet going to the game," Tiger coach Adrian Zamilpa said. "They were serious and all business. You could tell it was all business when we got on the bus. It was serious.
"They knew what had to be done and they did it."
It has been a beautiful ride that really started at the midway point of the district season. The Tigers faced injuries and more during the first half of district, but Zamilpa wouldn't let his kids get down, and the players never pointed fingers or looked for excuses. They just forged forward together. And that's how they arrived in the playoffs -- together.
They had a players-only meeting at the halfway point and vowed to turn their season around. Then they went out and flipped it upside down like a Sunday morning pancake.
Pass the syrup, they're headed for the playoffs for the second year in a row. And headed north to face powerhouse Highland Park at Highlander Stadium at 7:30 Friday night.
The Tigers have passionate fans and Zamilpa said he wants a big crowd to make the trip north on Friday to show their support and the pride the community has for this team. That pride and their loud voices have been there all year -- sharing the ride.
The Tigers beat Highland Park in the playoffs last year in PKs, winning the Bi-District game in a thrilling finish. The trip to the playoffs this year has already been pretty thrilling, and absolutely uplifting
After the players-only meeting the Tigers went 4-1-3 over an eight-game stretch, losing only to first-place Red Oak and then took care of business in Waco, where Isaac "El Chapoto" Arredondo scored twice and the defense played an inspiring game all night.
Arredondo has been doing it all year and he did it again, scoring a goal midway in the first half to give the Tigers a 1-0 halftime lead and scoring again with about 10 minutes left to lift the Tigers to a 2-0 lead. Edgar Rodriguez and Ethan Rodriguez had assists on the goals.
Arredondo leads the Tigers with 15 goals this season and Ethan Rodriguez is next in line with 10. The victory in Waco belonged to every Tiger -- just like this season does.
"The whole back line played great," Zamilpa said. "Silver Cruz, Will Hernandez, Jovany Torres, Cesar Morales and our midfielders Angel Gallardo and Damian Briones were great," said Zamilpa, running off names and beaming with each name.
Goalkeeper Noah Taylor had another big performance in goal and should have had a shutout. The only goal he allowed came on a corner kick late in the game that Taylor actually saved. But when he landed on his feet the ball was kicked out of his hands. The Tigers didn't get the call.
None of that matters now.
It's the playoffs and a brand-new day and brand-new season. Of course, the postseason actually started in Waco.
"We talked all week about playing hard. I told them. 'We've got to play hard and we've got to fight," Zamilpa said. "And they did what they had to do.
"It was win or go home," he said. "And we didn't want to go home."
