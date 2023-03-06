It has been a while since both of Corsicana's soccer teams have reached the playoffs in the same season but both teams start the last week of the season with their eyes on a playoff berths.
The Tigers are on a torrid run in the home stretch of their schedule, winning five of the last six games to take over fourth-place (and the final playoff berth) in the district race.
They play their final two games this week and both at Community Bank & Trust Stadium, where the Tigers play Crandall Tuesday at 7:15 and finish the regular season Friday on Senior Night against Lancaster.
The Tigers are now 5-5 in district play after beating Terrell on the road 2-0 Friday in Terrell.
Omar Delacruz and Damian Briones scored for the Tigers against Terrell. Briones scored three goals and Chapo Arrendondo scored twice in a key 5-4 victory over Forney. during the 5-1 stretch. Briones now has 13 goals and Arrendondo is right behind him with 11 goals.
The Lady Tigers have had a memorable season and are on the cusp of making the playoffs for the first time since 2014. This is a talented and close group of young ladies who play for a caring and passionate coach -- Andrew Procell, who took over the team last year and has seen big strides in his program.
The Lady Tigers won a huge game in Terrell Friday night in what was just about a must win. They got the W thanks in great part to two sensational freshmen.
Kiana Lopez-Wilson, an agile and fast-as-lightning freshman, scored the only goal of the night and goalkeeper Lexus Almanza, a freshman who gets better and better each week, had an awesome night in goal to nail down the shutout.
Kiana had another clutch goal to add to her resume. She has scored xxx this season. second to only to the incredible Sahara Gipson, a junior who has led the Lady Tigers in scoring three years in a row. Gipson has scored goals this season Lopez-Wilson has cashed in on 12 goals.
Almanza put on a hold-your-breath show, saving a penalty kick and stopping a 1-on-1 attempt with an amazing save to keep Terrell out of the net and off the scoreboard. Almanza, who didn't start at the beginning of the year, has six shoutouts and leads the district in saves.
It was a huge game from the whole team," Procell said. "Kiana scored to give us a 1-0 win. Freshman goalie Lexus Almanza had a classic game. She blocked a penalty kick and saved a 1-on-1 late in the game to give us the win.
"We played tough," he said. "It was an intense game on their Senior Night. I'm proud of us!"
But there's more -- two huge games at home.
Procell knows it better than anyone. He said simply and boldly: "We have to finish out district strong!
"Jobs not finished!"
