It's going to take some time -- sure, lots of time -- for Corsicana's Tiger soccer team to get over Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to Lufkin in the 5A Area Round of the playoffs.
But for these Tigers, these beat-the-odds, talented kids who put together such a magical season, the memory of what they did, and how they played, and played together, will last a lifetime.
That's the magic of team sports. They redefine time, and like so much of life, they touch players and coaches and fans in ways that are impossible to define -- especially for those teams that play with heart.
And this Tiger team had heart.
A huge, ever-growing heart that helped bind them as one, on and off the field, and was at the center of this memorable season -- this impossible-to-forget-season that ended in Tyler with a painful loss to an all-star team from Lufkin that's ranked No. 3 in the state.
But even in the end, this Tiger team walked off the Rose Stadium turf with more pride than pain, and that's what they will take with them on the long lingering journey ahead. The pride will outlast the pain.
The day after their season ended the young players were ready to begin again.
"We started off the next season Wednesday," said Adrian Zamilpa, who did a remarkable job in his first year as a head coach. "We're working on getting to the next level for next year.
"It being my first year, it is something to build on for our program as a whole," he said. "I just want to say how proud I am of these young men and how far they have come."
Zamilpa believed in his kids from Day 1, and they believed in their coach, who preached togetherness and hard work.
This is a team that overcame one injury after another and watched one player after another step up through the course of a season, leaving their footprint on the program.
No one predicted the Tigers would reach the playoffs before the season began, and few -- outside Corsicana -- gave them much of a chance in their first round playoff game against traditional power Highland Park. But of course these kids overcame that, too, beating the Scots in a scoreless game that was decided by penalty kicks.
Angel Ibarra, Damian Briones and Leo Garcia all ripped clutch goals past the Scot goalkeeper that landed in Tiger soccer Lore, and Noah Taylor came up with two incredible diving saves to give the Tigers a 3-1. Then Fernando Sanchez sent the Tigers to the next round of the playoffs and sent the team and the Corsicana crowd into a wild and wonderful celebration.
Unfortunately, the Tigers landed in a brutal bracket and had to face the top team in the region and the state's No. 3 Class 5A team in Lufkin, which won the 5A state title game a few years ago against Georgetown only to find out later the enrollment numbers at Lufkin were wrong and the school should have been playing in Class 6A.
"Lufkin was a great team," Zamilpa said. "They came ready to play and did a great job. It was just an off day for us. It seemed like nothing went right for us and Lufkin capitalized on it, which is what good teams do.''
The Tigers scored twice as Victor Santuario scored the first goal on nice cross from Leo Gomez, who got the assist on both goals to end a brilliant career with the Tigers.
Erick Lara scored the Tigers' second goal. It was fitting that Lara's goal was the last of the season. He was the only senior starter to return from last year's team, and led the Tigers in scoring throughout the season, finishing with 19 goals.
He was part of a great group of senior leaders.
"I'm very thankful to have seniors like Erick Lara, Leo Garcia, Marco Briones and Juan Andrade to be our anchors this year," Zamilpa said. "I hope our younger players take the torch and become great leaders for us on and off the field for years to come."
