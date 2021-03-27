They went crazy.
Just bananas -- storming the field, jumping, leaping shouting to the heavens, laughing and hugging and laughing some more. And that doesn't even begin to capture just how wonderful this soccer victory felt.
Corsicana's Tigers had just beaten Highland Park (yes, that Highland Park) in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs at Eagle Stadium in Hutchins, where they stopped high school soccer traffic all over Texas in an upset that shocked everyone but the Tigers, who beat the Scots 4-1 in penalty kicks to win the program's biggest soccer game in years.
It sure as heck didn't shock or even surprise Tiger coach Adrian Zampila, who simply stood silent amid the chaos and savored the moment.
"I just stood there," he said. "It felt so good. I just wanted to soak it all in. It was crazy. Our fans went crazy. Our kids went crazy. It was a great moment.
"I know we were the underdog," he said. "Highland Park ... they have so many more resources up there. We were the underdog, but I knew we were going to win. I knew it at 3 o'clock. When they came in everything was different. I've never seen them like that.
"I could tell. They were so focused. You could see it. You could feel it. Everybody was locked in," he said. "You could see it in their eyes.
"I knew we were going to win."
Nothing was easy about the victory. It took forever just to line up for the penalty kicks. The two teams played to a 0-0 tie in regulation and then went through two overtimes, and it was still 0-0.
They went to the penalty kick format to decide the bi-district title and walked onto a field covered in tension, layered in emotion and nerves.
The format is familiar to all soccer fans but novices need to know each team gets five penalty shots from five different players against a lone goalkeeper who feels and looks like the loneliest person on the planet.
Zamilpa's kids not only battled Highland Park's powerhouse all night, but they did it short-handed. The Tigers' best defender, Jovany Torres, had to sit out because he was hit with a red card in the Tigers' final district game in Waco. So what did Zamilpa do? He took his best offensive player and put him on defense -- he did it because it was not only a brilliant move but the only move that made sense. So Erick Lara who led the Tigers with 18 goals this season moved to defense, where he had played the last two years.
"Jovany could not play so therefore Erick Lara had to drop down to defense," Zamilpa said. "It was a familiar position he had played before and did a super job."
Zamilpa knows his kids and they adjusted. Lara, the only returning starter on this young team, anchored the best defensive game of the year, and others in the back stepped up.
"Our player of the game has to go to Pedro Lopez, our right back," Zamilpa said. "He absolutely had his best performance of the year -- the best game I have seen him play in three years.
"All week we talked about leaving it all on the field and emptying the tank for this game, and all games from here on out" Zamilpa said. "And that's exactly what they all did. I'm very proud of the way they responded and of their performance."
Noah Taylor, a freshman who took over at goalkeeper, had a ton of help from Corsicana's hustling and run-through-a-brick wall mentality of the back line as one defender after another stepped up to keep things scoreless. Then he made two highlight tape saves in the PK showdown.
"Erick dropped back to play center back and really helped our defense," Zamilpa said. "They all played great. I challenged them to empty the tank and play for the man next to them and everyone one of them did exactly that."
Zamilpa was still confident when the PKs began, and he watched as his first three Tigers made their shots as Angel Ibarra, Damian Briones and Leo Garcia, and Taylor came up with two incredible diving saves to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
Everyone knew when Fernando Sanchez walked out to take his penalty kick that if Sanchez scored the game would be over. The tension was insane for both teams.
But Sanchez nailed the kick, blasting it into the upper right hand corner to send the Tigers to the next round of the playoffs and end Highland Park's season.
When Sanchez's shot hit the back of the net the Tigers hit the clouds. They've got to find a way to come down before Tuesday night when they face Lufkin, the No. 3 team in the state, in the Area Round of the playoffs in at Tyler's Rose Stadium.
"I told them to enjoy this," said Zamilpa, who has a 24-hour rule with his kids who can celebrate a win or go over a tugh loss for 24 hours and then move on to the next challenge.
"We're going to enjoy this win for 24 hours and then get ready for Lufkin," he said. "We've got a long way to go."
