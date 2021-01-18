They started the season with a new coach, only one returning starter and plenty of questions, but Corsicana's Tiger soccer team has come a long way in a hurry and feels ready and confident for district after an impressive run through the non-district schedule.
"They're blowing up my text. They're excited and ready to play," said Corsicana coach Adrian Zamilpa, who coached the same kids over the last two seasons on the JV team before taking over the varsity.
The Tigers will practice all week and open district play Jan. 26 at home at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium against Waco University, one of the top teams in the district.
Zamilpa coaches technique, strategy and skills, but above all else, he preaches chemistry. And he says that's the biggest difference in this team.
"They have come together," he said. "These young men see that chemistry, and know that it wasn't where it needed to be (at the start of the season). I pulled them to the side and told them early that we're not going to be pointing fingers at each other. We've got to pick each other up.
"They see that and we've come a long way," he said. "We've played well, and I hope we keep it rolling. Waco is a real good team, but we are looking forward to playing in district."
The Tigers surprised just about everyone in their pre-district season. They went 6-2-1 but their first loss and their tie came in the Forney Tournament, where Zamilpa was playing without four of his key starters, including one of his two goalkeepers.
The Tigers still went 1-1-1 in that tournament, and then completed the non-district schedule last weekend by going 2-1 in the Everman Tournament. The Tigers were more than impressive at Everman. They defeated Inspired Vision Academy 5-3 with goals from Erick Lara and Leo Garcia, and a hat trick from Angel Ibarra, who had a breakout game, and then pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the year, a 2-0 victory over Waco Midway in which Lara and Gomez scored.
Gomez scored three goals in three games at Everman, including a goal in a controversial 2-1 loss when the winning goal came on a penalty kick after an controversial handball call. Juan Andrade, who had split time in goal with Noah Taylor, started and played well in all three games because Taylor is out.
Zamilpa hopes to have Taylor back by the fourth district game. He also hopes to see the return of Edgar Rodriguez, one of the top players who has missed the last six games, next week.
Lara, the only returning starter, has played like a senior leader on and off the field, and has scored seven goals in seven games despite suffering a hamstring injury.
"Lara has stepped up and become the leader, but I'm not surprised. I knew he was a competitor," Zamilpa said. "Angel Ibarra has been the biggest surprise. Ibarra had a hat trick (at Everman) and Leo Garcia has played real well. And we have had really good defense from our goalkeepers.
"Two players have really come through for us on defense," he said. "Sylvester ("Silver") Cruz and Jovanny Torres have been the anchors of our defense. I don't think we would be where we are without those two."
The Tigers have made huge strides early, and Zamilpa wants to see that team chemistry that is so important grow with the season. His kids see it, too, and winning helps everything.
Zamilpa knows the Tigers play in a very competitive district and it will be a battle to earn a playoff spot, but as they enter the Real Season next week, everyone is excited and confident -- and playing together.
