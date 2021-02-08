There's well-used phrase in soccer that wraps up frustration and pain in one neat package. Players from Manchester United to Brazil simply say "We were unlucky."
Corsicana's Tigers know that feeling.
The Tigers are coming off a tough week in which they lost to Midlothian 2-1 on a bizarre and controversial call that allowed the Panthers to take a second penalty shot after missing a PK with 32 seconds left when the officials ruled a do-over because the clock was not running.
Then they ended up in a 1-1 tie at Joshua on a night when they played well but simply just couldn't find the back of the net more than once on Friday.
"We missed a few opportunities to capitalize and get the win," said coach Adrian Zamilpa, who is ever optimistic about his team after the loss at Joshua.
His Tigers have been a bright surprise this season. They returned only one starter from last year's team that qualified for the playoffs, and have come together and produced an exciting and talented squad that is now 2-1-1 in the District 14-5A race and in third place right behind Midlothian and Joshua.
The Tigers played well last week and tied the game at Joshua when Angel Ibarra nailed a header off a rebound from a shot by Erick Lara, who has led the Tigers all season. Still, it was a tough week.
Zamilpa is looking to rebound and has been encouraging to his kids.
"Luck has not been on our side these last two games, and we hope to get two wins this week," he said.
The Tigers will be on the road Tuesday at Ennis and again on Friday when they travel to Red Oak. In fact, their next three games are on the road and they won't be back at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium until Feb. 23 when they play Cleburne at Tiger Field.
Hopefully, a little luck will be board the bus.
