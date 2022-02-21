Corsicana's Tigers beat Waco University 1-0 Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium as they won their second game in the last three starts and seem to be heating up as they head down the stretch run of their district schedule.
The Corsicana Lady Tigers also played Waco University Friday at home in a big District 14-5A doubleheader, battling Waco U to a 1-1 tie.
Sahara Gipson, who has had a sensational season for the Lady Tigers, scored the goal off a sweet assist from Nallely, who has also had a big season Procell's team.
The Lady Tigers are having their best district season in years for new coach Andrew Procells against a brutal schedule. That will change when they play in a new district season when they will open the season as a playoff contender.
They played well Friday in the 1-1 tie.
"It was a tough fought game tonight," Procells said after the game. "We tied 1-1 but I'm proud of our team. We had a goal by Sahara Gipson with the assist by Nallely Alcocer. It was a great team effort. We had a heck of defensive effort by our back line and goalie Letty Alvarado."
Procells has been optimistic since Day 1 and he has seen his team make big strides this season. There has been individual and team improvement all over the field.
The Lady Tigers have five games left, beginning Tuesday at Cleburne. They're back at home Friday against Midlothian in another doubleheader with the Tigers..
