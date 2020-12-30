New team, new coach and a lot of brand new faces (and feet): No problem.
That's a quick synopsis of Corsicana's Tiger soccer team, a quick and scrappy bunch that returned just one starter from the 2020 team that would have made the playoffs had the season not been cancelled.
Soccer's back complete with Adrian Zamilpa, who takes over one of CHS' best programs after spending two years as the Tigers JV coach. Zamilpa knows soccer and he knows his kids and that's why he was so optimistic about the Tigers' season opener.
He knew.
Still, he was beaming after his Tigers took care of Trimble Tech, a strong program from Fort Worth, Tuesday morning at Tiger Field at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The Tigers did just about everything right on a sun-splashed morning and walked away with an impressive 5-2 victory.
"This was a real good win," Zamilpa said. "They had been waiting and waiting to play, and they were ready. I told them before the game that it was time to go collect your check. It was time to get paid. And they did. They went out and played hard and won."
The Tigers have only one starter back from last year's team, and Erick Lara, who knows he will be counted on this season, showed up and had a big game in the opener, scoring two goals to lead the way.
Lara, a three-year starter who sat out the Tigers' only scrimmage two weeks ago, scored on a 30-yard free kick, with a sweet shot and scored later off an assist from freshman Will Hernandez, who found Lara, who sent in a chip shot from 15 yards out.
"Erick Lara had a really good game," Zamilpa said. "It was his first game back and he showed leadership and played a great game.''
The Tigers were aggressive early and it paid off when Angel Gallardo gave Corsicana a 1-0 lead with a follow-up shot, blasting a rebound in for a quick lead.
Then Ethan Rodriguez followed with a shot off an assist from Cesar Morales, and Angel Ibarra slammed home an unassisted goal as the Tigers took a 3-2 halftime lead before Lara scored twice in the second half to put the Bulldogs away with a opening day team five-goal performance.
Zamilpa used two goalkeepers. Juan Andrate, a senior, had a terrific debut in goal, and made 10 saves in the first half, including a couple of beauties before giving way to young Noah Taylor, who played the second half and shut out Trimble Tech. Taylor, a sophomore, finished with six saves.
"Juan made some really good saves," Zamilpa said. "Noah played well, and our defense played real well. Our centerbacks, Jiovanny Torres and Fernando Sanchez, played very well back there.
"We had some young players who stepped up. Angel Gallardo, who is a sophomore, and Will Hernandez, a freshman, both stepped up. And on offense Lara had a great game and Ethan Rodriguez showed up and played a very physical game and played like a leader."
Zamilpa has seen his young team grow already and knows they will grow a lot more.
"I'm trying to get this group to trust in the process," he said. "We need to play hard till the whistle blows, and keep fighting, My goal is to teach the kids that even when you're down you still have a chance to win, just keep fighting.
"I think they are starting to believe in each other, and are starting to play as one. And this game will help. It will be a boost to our confidence and motivation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.