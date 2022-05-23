DAWSON -- The Dawson softball team reached the playoffs again and then saw 11 members of the team earn District 14-2A postseason honors.
Bayleigh Reeder was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Jady Miller was named the 14-2A Co-Pitcher of the Year to lead the way and freshman Kaylee Payne was the district's Newcomer of the Year.
Brooke Martinez, made the First-Team as an infielder and Emily Neismith was a First-Team outfielder.
Dawson catcher Callie Marberry and Dawson infielder Ashlyn Matthews both made the Second-Team, and Rylee Hawkins, Emily Barnett, Emma Onstott Riley Dickson made the Honorable Mention list.
