Corsicana's Tigers lead a group four teams from the Golden Circle that open the playoffs this week, and three GC softball teams will compete in the second round of the playoffs.
The state-ranked Tigers who won the District 14-5A title and are 20-4-1, will play a best-of-three series against Crandall in the 5A bi-district round. They open at 7 p.m. Friday at Price Field and will play Game 2 and possibly Game 3 on Saturday in Crandall, beginning at noon.
Hubbard, which reached the state tournament last spring, opens the 1A playoffs with a best-of-three bi-district series against Blum. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Blum and Game 2 and 3 (if needed) will be Saturday at Itasca, beginning at 3 p.m.
The Kerens Bobcats are in a three-way tie for first place and playing Monday in a tiebreaker scenario with Frankston and Cayuga to see where they land in the Class 2A playoffs.
Dawson's Bulldogs open the 2A playoffs against Rio Vista this week.
Mildred's Eagles, who had an inspirational nine-game run to capture the District 18-3A title, open against Troy in a best-of-three series at the Waco ISD Complex at 6 p.m. Friday with Games 2 and 3 (if needed) scheduled back at Waco ISD beginning at 4:30. p.m. on Saturday.
It will be a Mildred-fest at the Waco ISD Complex because Mildred's Lady Eagles, who became the first Mildred team to win in the playoffs since 2016, play a best-of-three Area Round series against Rogers at the Waco ISD Complex with a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. with Game 3 (if needed) scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD turf field.
Kerens' state-ranked LadyCats, play Rivercrest in a best-of-three Area Round series. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Friday and Games 2 and 3 (if needed) are on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. All games are at Tyler Legacy High School.
Hubbard's Lady Jags play Ector the Class 1A Area Round of the playoffs. They will play at 6 p.m. Friday in a one-game playoff at LD Bell High School in Hurst.
