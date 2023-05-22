BLOOMING GROVE -- Blooming Grove's softball and baseball teams picked up a long list of All-District honors this season, including the District 18-3A Softball Pitcher of the Year, freshman Rileigh O’Dell, who had a sensational season in her first year with the Lady Lions, and freshman Carli Cunningham is the 18-3A Utility Player of the Year.
 
Senior Trent Nicholson, a four-year starter who wrapped an incredible career at Blooming Grove by earning the District 18-3A Baseball Defensive Player of the Year.
 
Johnna Smith's Lady Lions, who had a strong season despite not having Ava Eldridge, who was the District 18-3A MVP as a freshman and sophomore and the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore a year ago. She suffered an injury in basketball season and was out for the year. 
 
Smith's team didn't make any excuses and had a 
Utility player of good season with a young team that grew up a lot this year.
 
O'Dell earned a superlative on the 18-3A All-District team and six other Lady Lions earned honors: Audrey Grant and Janey McGraw were both named to the 18-3A First-Team as infielders and Brooke McGraw earned First-Team honors in the outfield. Makenna Davis and Laci Johnson made the Second-Team as infielders and catcher Lauren Wilcoxen was named to the Honorable Mention list.
 
Nicholson led the Lions as a leader behind the plate throughout his career and led a parade of Lions on the 18-3A All-District team as a senior.
Kelton Bell, a senior and four-year starter, was named to the 18-3A First-Team as a pitcher. Jace Trull made the Second-Team as a pitcher and Noah Hutchison made the Second-Team as an outfielder. Reagan Short and Levi Williams were named to the Honorable Mention list.
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you